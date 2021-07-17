Dracula Token (DRC) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Dracula Token (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Dracula Token has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One Dracula Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dracula Token has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $140,531.00 worth of Dracula Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dracula Token Coin Profile

Dracula Token (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Dracula Token’s total supply is 14,726,899 coins and its circulating supply is 14,486,003 coins. Dracula Token’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dracula Token is dracula.sucks

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Dracula Token

