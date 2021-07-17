NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $821.30 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $821.30 million and approximately $54.07 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00006239 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00235033 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00033863 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,099,814 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.