Noku Market Capitalization Tops $5.17 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Noku coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. Noku has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $2,929.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noku has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.58 or 0.00802779 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Noku

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

