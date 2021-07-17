Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the June 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BSN remained flat at $$9.86 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,733. Broadstone Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,494,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

