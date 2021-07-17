Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Down 79.3% in June

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the June 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.0 days.

Shares of Swiss Life stock remained flat at $$492.00 on Friday. Swiss Life has a one year low of $335.00 and a one year high of $524.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $506.47.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

