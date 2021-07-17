Short Interest in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Decreases By 80.4%

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the June 15th total of 266,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock remained flat at $$19.50 during midday trading on Friday. 18,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.35. Parke Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $211,400.00. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,167 shares of company stock worth $615,474. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

