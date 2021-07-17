InsaneCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $105,312.09 and $7.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.00369495 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $486.44 or 0.01535580 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,579,315 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

