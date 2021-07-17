Everest Hits 24 Hour Volume of $97,493.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Everest has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Everest has a market cap of $25.49 million and approximately $97,493.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00102895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00143936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,708.97 or 1.00098368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.