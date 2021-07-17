Azuki Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,790.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Azuki has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $43,790.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00102895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00143936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,708.97 or 1.00098368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

