CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Down 69.7% in June

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the June 15th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,629,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYTR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 167,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43. CytRx has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $29.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.01.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

