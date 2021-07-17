Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the June 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of CPCAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

