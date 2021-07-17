Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Declines By 68.7%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the June 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Diamondhead Casino stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 65,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36. Diamondhead Casino has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.49.
About Diamondhead Casino
