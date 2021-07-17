Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Declines By 68.7%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the June 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Diamondhead Casino stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 65,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36. Diamondhead Casino has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

