Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce $334.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.46 million to $335.90 million. Vonage posted sales of $310.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

VG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Vonage by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vonage by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Vonage by 96.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 36.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Vonage by 37.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Vonage has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

