Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to announce $23.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $18.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $88.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $90.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $89.75 million, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $91.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $252.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

