Zacks: Brokerages Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report sales of $185.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $157.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $750.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $754.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $813.93 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $826.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FORM traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 336,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,907. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

