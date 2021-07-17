First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 117.0% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 94,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of FPL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 82,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,362. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund and trust. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.