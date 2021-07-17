Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $29,091.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.53 or 0.00806127 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

