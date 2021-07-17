Liquidity Network Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $362,123.07 and $28,189.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00104062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00144047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,795.16 or 0.99915499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

