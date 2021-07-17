Zacks: Brokerages Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report $122.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.01 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $113.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $478.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $478.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $512.15 million, with estimates ranging from $510.69 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million.

FORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

FORR traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. 45,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,299. Forrester Research has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.28 million, a PE ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

