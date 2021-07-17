THETA Price Hits $4.44 on Top Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. THETA has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and approximately $200.13 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00013947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THETA has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.53 or 0.00806127 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00040511 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

