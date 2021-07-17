$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to post sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.11 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $16.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $17.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $20.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.60.

NYSE SWK traded down $3.78 on Friday, hitting $203.05. 558,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.99. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $148.88 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $3,055,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

