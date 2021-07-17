$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.43 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

NYSE:PH traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.00. 659,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,666. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $175.02 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.