Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Down 75.8% in June

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the June 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 110,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.86. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,450,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,684.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 503,193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,508.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 196,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.