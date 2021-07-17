Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 213,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

