Emercoin (EMC) Hits One Day Volume of $13,394.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $13,394.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,805,137 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.