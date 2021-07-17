Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $984.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $2.74 on Friday, hitting $84.81. The company had a trading volume of 890,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $11,094,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

