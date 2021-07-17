Analysts Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $919.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $5.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.50. The company had a trading volume of 258,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,727. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.29. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $193.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.98%.

Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

