BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 108.4% from the June 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SIMLD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.06. 2,773,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,497. BrewBilt Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services.

