USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Up 111.2% in June

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE USDP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. 101,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,101. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $199.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 726.23% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 26.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

