Diamond (DMD) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Diamond has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00006259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $11,506.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00095234 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,613,734 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.