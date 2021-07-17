$1.04 EPS Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,166,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 235,435 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

