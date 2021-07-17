Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.38). GameStop posted earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

GameStop stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,287,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,462. GameStop has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.88 and a beta of -2.14.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at $7,985,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

