$28.85 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce sales of $28.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the lowest is $28.60 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $31.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $118.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $118.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $117.15 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $118.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million.

FSBW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.21. 19,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.03%.

In other FS Bancorp news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $484,919.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,183.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $1,322,215.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

