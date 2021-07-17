Ren Price Tops $0.31 (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $309.46 million and approximately $16.77 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

