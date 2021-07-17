Zacks: Analysts Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report $3.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $13.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $13.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.08. 181,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $176.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

