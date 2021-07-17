$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 235.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLGN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. 321,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.