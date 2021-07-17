Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Update

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the June 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,629,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PSWW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,014. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08. Principal Solar has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

Get Principal Solar alerts:

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquatered in Dallas Texas.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.