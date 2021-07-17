Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 123.3% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 1,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,636. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

