Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 123.3% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 1,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,636. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.
Li Ning Company Profile
