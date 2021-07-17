Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.83 Million

Brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to announce $122.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.69 million and the highest is $123.00 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $110.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $472.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.97 million to $472.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $520.00 million, with estimates ranging from $519.60 million to $520.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $54,309.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,667.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,306 shares of company stock worth $523,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. 516,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,211. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.85 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

