Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,824. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $158.82.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

