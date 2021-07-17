Brokerages Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report $29.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $17.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $134.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.71 million to $137.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $190.10 million, with estimates ranging from $182.22 million to $200.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACB stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. 1,682,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

