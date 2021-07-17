Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Short Interest Update

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SVLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 191,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,407. Sunvault Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04.
Sunvault Energy Company Profile
