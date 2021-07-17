Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Short Interest Update

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 191,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,407. Sunvault Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04.

Sunvault Energy Company Profile

Sunvault Energy, Inc provides renewables integration into energy production, energy delivery, and energy consumption, as well as transport services. It is involved in the development of vertical solar appliance; PolyCell, a multi-celled battery for energy storage; and All-in-One, a photovoltaic and electrochemical cell that generates and stores energy at the molecular level.

