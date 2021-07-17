Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Declines By 57.9%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the June 15th total of 255,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPOD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 521,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,546. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

