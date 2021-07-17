Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report $23.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.45 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $23.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $107.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.60 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.04 million, with estimates ranging from $118.62 million to $124.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

TUFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

TUFN stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 887,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $215,000. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

