Prosper Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Prosper coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $105,977.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prosper

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

