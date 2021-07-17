Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.98. 8,483,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,334,570. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

