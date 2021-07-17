The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $99.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of The Lovesac stock traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $60.42. 362,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,731. The firm has a market cap of $912.34 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.48. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,574 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,300 over the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $3,069,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

