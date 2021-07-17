The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $99.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.88.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of The Lovesac stock traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $60.42. 362,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,731. The firm has a market cap of $912.34 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.48. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38.
In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,574 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,300 over the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $3,069,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
