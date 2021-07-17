Short Interest in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Decreases By 60.6%

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 151,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GWGH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. 4,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,812. The stock has a market cap of $229.05 million, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of -0.29. GWG has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in GWG during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GWG by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GWG by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in GWG by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GWG by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

