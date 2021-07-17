County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Short Interest Down 60.6% in June

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 240,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of County Bancorp stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,440. County Bancorp has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $210.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

