Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,657 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 361% compared to the average daily volume of 576 call options.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 3,720 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,451 shares of company stock valued at $645,746. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 303,914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,890,000 after purchasing an additional 385,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,831. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.39. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

